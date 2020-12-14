The Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon, Calif., has partnered with Marker Trax, setting the stage for the southern California gaming destination to become the nation’s first tribal casino to offer cashless casino slot markers.

The history-making move also has Morongo poised to become the gaming industry’s first casino in California to introduce cashless wagering markers to its floor, according to press materials.

Marker Trax will run through the Konami SYNKROS casino management system and will allow Morongo guests to conveniently and securely apply, be approved and begin using their digital marker—all in under five minutes and all electronically. Rather than retrieving physical cash for a casino marker, guests enrolled in a PIN-protected SYNKROS cashless wagering account can use their Marker Trax credit line to play electronically on any slot or video poker machine in the casino.

“We’re excited to be working with Marker Trax to introduce cashless wagering markers to our guests,” said Richard St. Jean, chief operating officer for Morongo Casino. “The convenience and ease of Marker Trax will be a huge bonus for our players, and underscores Morongo’s history of embracing state-of-the-art technology to enhance our gaming experience.”

Marker Trax is a patented cashless wagering technology that allows casinos to digitally and securely issue funds. The entire process is digitally monitored through the casino management system. Since the company launched in 2018, the collaboration with Morongo is the first tribal partnership, and first major casino relationship launched for the new gaming product.

Marker Trax will offer Morongo access to its players’ data analytics and access to its players’ marker tracking. This information can also be accessed from any machine on the property. When players wish to withdraw from their cashless wagering accounts, the Marker Trax system, along with SYNKROS, settles any outstanding balance prior to payout.