Aristocrat Technologies has partnered with Boyd Gaming Corporation to launch Aristocrat’s cashless wagering digital wallet technology at Boyd Gaming’s Blue Chip Casino Resort Spa in Michigan City, Ind.

This innovation is the cornerstone of a new “Resort Wallet” feature in which patrons can place cash on account at the cashier cage, then use their player loyalty card to instantly access those funds on the casino floor, according to a press release. The digital wallet eliminates the need to handle cash at slot machines or redeem tickets, creating a frictionless experience for the customer.

The Blue Chip launch will initially provide access to the wallet for slot machine players, allowing them to use their B Connected player loyalty card to place wagers and cash out credits. In future stages, access to the digital wallet will be expanded to table games, restaurants, and other amenities at Blue Chip.

Based on the success of the Blue Chip launch, and pending regulatory approvals, Aristocrat and Boyd Gaming intend to expand digital wallet technology to additional Boyd Gaming properties across the country.