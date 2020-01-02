Peninsula Pacific Entertainment to become sole owner of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment recently announced an agreement with Warner Gaming to purchase 100 percent ownership of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. The agreement is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020 based on regulatory approvals.

“Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is a highly successful property that offers the best dining, gaming and entertainment experience in the region,” said M. Brent Stevens, chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. “We have a long history with Hard Rock, and in Iowa communities, and we are excited to continue to grow our community engagement and investment in Sioux City.”

No changes are expected to the day-to-day operations of the hotel and casino. All employees will continue with the organization.

“We have enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City over the last six years,” said Bill Warner, CEO of Warner Gaming. “Moving forward, the property is in great hands with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow and thrive.”

When the agreement is finalized, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will operate under the Peninsula Pacific Entertainment umbrella of companies, which includes del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, N.Y., DiamondJacks Hotel and Casino in Bossier City, La., Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va., and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Richmond, Va., Hampton, Va. and Vinton, Va.