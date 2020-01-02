Georgia Lottery rolls out IWG games

IWG has further cemented its position as a leading supplier of instant win games to North American lotteries after launching its content with the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The company’s top-performing games have gone live with the state lottery following an integration via the IGT platform, allowing players to enjoy a new gaming experience driven by the supplier’s game mechanics.

Georgia Lottery has also become one of the first lotteries to go live with the latest incarnation of IWG’s flagship game Super Cash Buster, which is now available in portrait mode. As part of the agreement, IWG will deliver new releases on a regular basis to support the lottery’s online program and help attract and retain players.

“Partnering with one of the biggest lotteries in North America is a fantastic move for us and further demonstrates our position as a premium provider of instant win games," said Rhydian Fisher, CEO of IWG. "Players across the state will now have access to a wide range of fun and entertaining games, featuring a mix of themes and mechanics that will appeal to a wide target audience.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside our latest lottery, driving greater online revenues alongside their existing and successful retail operations, as well as helping raise funds for good causes.”

“Integrating IWG’s games is an important step in our goal to diversify our online product portfolio with exciting new content," said Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation. “They have a strong reputation for delivering innovative instant win games to the North American lottery market and we are excited to partner with them. We look forward to introducing more IWG games in the future.”