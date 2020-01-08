Jamul Casino celebrates 2019 as year of giving

As Jamul Indian Village of California and Jamul Casino welcome 2020, they are recapping a successful philanthropy campaign for the fall of 2019. With several events in the last two quarters of 2019, JIV and Jamul Casino capped off more than $135,000 in giving to local and national non-profits in 2019. Jamul Casino’s annual fall philanthropy drive is part of the casino and tribe’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and organizations that are changing lives in San Diego.

Just in the fall of last year, Jamul Casino’s donations included:

Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Jamul Casino matched the dollar value of all slot tickets dropped in a designated drum at the casino entrance through the month of October, up to $10,000. On November 26, 2019 Jamul Casino presented a check for $10,000 to the American Cancer Society.

– Jamul Casino matched the dollar value of all slot tickets dropped in a designated drum at the casino entrance through the month of October, up to $10,000. On November 26, 2019 Jamul Casino presented a check for $10,000 to the American Cancer Society. Veterans Day – Jamul Casino held its third annual Veteran’s Day luncheon on November 8, 2019, honoring casino team members and Jamul tribal members who have served in the military. California State Assemblymember and Vietnam Veteran, Randy Voepel, joined Jamul Casino in presenting $10,000 to Honor Flight.

– Jamul Casino held its third annual Veteran’s Day luncheon on November 8, 2019, honoring casino team members and Jamul tribal members who have served in the military. California State Assemblymember and Vietnam Veteran, Randy Voepel, joined Jamul Casino in presenting $10,000 to Honor Flight. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk - Jamul Casino created and sponsored a team of 40 walkers at $25 each for the October 20, 2019 event.

- Jamul Casino created and sponsored a team of 40 walkers at $25 each for the October 20, 2019 event. Dine Out for the Cure - Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Prime Cut on October 17 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

- Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Prime Cut on October 17 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Brew Hop Against Hunger - Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Loft 94 on September 21 to Feeding San Diego.

- Jamul Casino donated 10% of the sales from Loft 94 on September 21 to Feeding San Diego. Back-to-School Supply Drive - Jamul Casino team members donated more than 2,000 school supply items throughout July and August 2019 to fill backpacks and assist 148 families.

“We are thrilled that we were able to partner with several organizations last year, to join them in their fight against cancer, serving our veterans, and feeding hungry San Diegans," said Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village of California. "We look forward to making 2020 another year of supporting our friends and neighbors in need.”