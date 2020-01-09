Scientific Games enhances presence in Spain with 888 partnership

Scientific Games Corporation announced it has partnered with 888 casino to launch more than 120 games in Spain via the company’s Open Gaming System (OGS) platform to its customers. OGS is a content aggregation platform that forms the fundamental core of Scientific Games’ end to end, player-centric OpenGaming product set.

888’s games portfolio in Spain now features titles from Scientific Games’ in-house studios and 3rd-party partners. Current titles include player favorites such as Merlin’s Millions, Superbet, Gorilla Go Wilder, and Zeus 2.

"“888 is a huge player in the Spanish iGaming market, and we’re thrilled to offer our content to their players," said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president casino at SG Digital. "It will increase our presence in the market and give players a top-notch iGaming experience backed by the reliability and scalability of our OpenGaming platform.”

“At 888, we are focused on providing our customers the most enjoyable gaming experience," said Guy Cohen, senior vice president of B2C, at 888. "Through our partnership with Scientific Games we can now offer our Spanish customers an additional 120 games to our platform with more games to come. We look forward to building on our relationship with Scientific Games and delivering for our customers.”