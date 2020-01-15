Spectacle Entertainment and Hard Rock International break ground on $400 Million Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Spectacle Entertainment and Hard Rock International announced the development and construction of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at an official groundbreaking ceremony held on Thursday, January 9.
The premier 200,000-square-foot entertainment complex is a joint venture between the two companies and will include six food venues, a sportsbook, a retail shop, a 2,000-seat showroom and more than 2,130 gaming positions. Phase two of the project will see the addition of a 200-plus-room hotel and a multi-level parking garage.
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is forecasting more than $20 million annually in tax revenue and payments to the city of Gary and surrounding communities. Approximately 1,000 construction jobs, with an emphasis to hire union labor, and an estimated additional 500 jobs are expected. With a location adjacent to the 80/94 Burr Street interchange and approximately 193,000 cars passing daily, the expectation is to become the leading entertainment destination for the entire Northern Indiana region.
Additionally, Spectacle Entertainment has a commitment to local investment with a pledge to work with minority and women owned businesses. Currently all 17 senior leaders at Spectacle’s Majestic Star Casino are board directors for local charitable and community organizations in Gary and the Northern Indiana region. The team has sponsored, participated and volunteered for multiple local events and programs throughout the year, with a plan to directly drive more than $500,000 in fundraising in 2020.
“It’s an honor to partner with Spectacle Entertainment on this project, bringing the Hard Rock brand of world-class entertainment to Northern Indiana,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “This property will be the premier casino destination in the region.”