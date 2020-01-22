Data Analytics Platform -- ORYX GAMING

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company, has launched a new Data Analytics Platform that can be used as a module integrated into third-party player account management systems (PAM) or as an addition to the ORYX iGaming Platform.

The advanced platform allows real-time collection and analysis of data from internal as well as third-party systems, enabling operators to gain a better understanding of its customers and effectively segment, target and engage them by triggering activities based on behavior and preferences. Real-time data is collected and processed from the ORYX iGaming Platform, ORYX Hub, and the ORYX Sportsbook as well as from third-party transactional systems, management systems, content providers, service providers, products and websites. This offers operators a data-powered, cutting-edge and flexible solution to drive player engagement, conversion, retention, loyalty and player value.

The platform comes with an analytical sandbox tool, which enables operators to deep dive into the data and develop advanced player segmentation, loyalty schemes and recommendations, all driven by machine learning algorithms.

The Data Analytics Platform is the foundation of the ORYX Player Engagement Platform, which ORYX is set to launch, and will offer highly advanced features, such as targeted promotions, multi-channel campaign management, as well as real-time event management, a system for direct player engagement.

“Having a scalable data analytics platform which governs highly granular data is the cornerstone for an enhanced gameplay experience," said Matevz Mazij, managing director of ORYX Gaming. “The ORYX Data Analytics Platform takes gaming operations to the next level as it enables a deep understanding of players and allows operators to engage them in real-time and maximize the player value.”