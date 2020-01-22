Red Lakes Gaming opts for Konami Gaming slot systems solution

Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, operator of Seven Clans Casinos in Minnesota, will install SYNKROS, an enterprise-wide casino systems technology solution provided by Konami Gaming.

The SYNKROS solutions package will be installed in the company’s northern Minnesota venues including Seven Clans Warroad, Red Lake, and Thief River Falls, and will help manage more than 1,500 slots and 10 live table games, according to a press release.

“Guests across Seven Clans Casinos will encounter exciting new promotions, tournaments, rewards, and mystery bonus events at all of our locations with the upcoming SYNKROS launch,” said Frances Graves, marketing director for Red Lake Gaming Enterprises. “SYNKROS’ advanced technology and single ecosystem provide the reliable foundation to support both our immediate and long-term objectives.”

Konami’s SYNKROS will power a single-card system across all properties, allowing guests to enjoy seamless loyalty rewards from any of the company’s landmark locations. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to engage in system-delivered True-Time Tournaments, SuperSeries floor-wide bonusing, and electronic promotional drawings, with a broad variety of potential prizes and cash awards.

“Seven Clans Casino properties stand out in a competitive region for providing an incredible retreat—from the atmosphere to the amenities,” said Jay Bertsch, vice president, global systems sales for Konami. “Konami is committed to connecting closely with properties through the upcoming launch and beyond, to maximize results for players, administrators, community members and leadership.”