Nevada Oks Aristocrat's slot system technologies

Nevada officials have approved Aristocrat Technologies’ innovative and award-winning Oasis Loyalty solution, clearing the way for the product to be offered to casino operators throughout the state.

The approval is the latest in a series for Aristocrat system solutions in Nevada. Recently, Aristocrat’s ONE LINK Bonusing and ONE LINK Wide Area Progressive solutions earned a nod from Nevada regulators, according to press releases.

Aristocrat successfully conducted a multi-site field trial of the Oasis Loyalty solution with its partners Virgin River Hotel and Casino and CasaBlanca Resort and Casino in Mesquite, Nev.

“For both single-site and multi-site properties, Aristocrat’s Oasis Loyalty offers operators the much-needed flexibility to market to their customer base with targeted and compelling offers and rewards” said Jennifer Potokar, director of loyalty solutions for Aristocrat. “Oasis Loyalty does this with its sophisticated rewards engine and robust toolbox of promotional features.”

Oasis Loyalty also supports the usage of a single loyalty card across all properties in an enterprise, allowing promotional (freeplay) download to the machine at one or all locations within an enterprise.