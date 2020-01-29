Betfred USA Sports and Wind Creek Bethlehem sign agreement for Pennsylvania sports betting operations

Betfred and Wind Creek Casino & Resort Bethlehem have signed an agreement to operate a sportsbook for their Pennsylvania customers. Subject to regulatory approval, Betfred will be offering Wind Creek Bethlehem customers their full sportsbook service at the casino as well as mobile and internet betting within the state of Pennsylvania. Betfred will also provide compliance, support, marketing and trading for this exciting partnership.

"We look forward to the opportunity to work with Betfred to offer sports betting at Wind Creek Bethlehem," said James Dorris, Wind Creek Hospitality president and CEO. "Their experience and leadership in the sports wagering market gives us confidence that Betfred is an excellent partner as Wind Creek Bethlehem expands gaming offerings in Pennsylvania."

"Betfred have been providing sports betting in the UK for over 50 years and we are delighted to partner with Wind Creek Bethlehem where we will share our joint expertise," said Mark Stebbings Betfred group chief operating officer. "As part of our partnership we will provide excellent service and value for the sports bettors both on premise at Wind Creek Bethlehem and online to the wider population of Pennsylvania."