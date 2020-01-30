Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop -- MARSHALL RETAIL GROUP

The Welcome to Las Vegas Gift Shop by Marshall Retail Group is now open in The Grand Canal Shoppes located inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and The Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. The newly opened, one-stop gift shop is home to some of the city’s most popular souvenirs for both visitors and residents alike.

Designed with the city’s visitors in mind, the 3,066-square-foot store offers guests an array of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs to celebrate and commemorate their one-of-a-kind experiences in the valley. The gift shop features exclusive Las Vegas-themed merchandise and custom curated products such as professional hockey team gear, logo athleisure, kids’ apparel, gifts and more.

“We’re thrilled to begin 2020 on such a strong note,” said Michael C. Wilkins, CEO of Marshall Retail Group. “This new store opening marks a significant celebration of two decades of partnership with the Grand Canal Shoppes and represents the next generation of success for our Welcome to Las Vegas stores.”