Konami Gaming announces R2 Gaming as its exclusive service partner for Canada

Konami Gaming, Inc. announced R2 Gaming as its exclusive service partner throughout Canada. In efforts to ensure the highest level of nationwide customer service and continued growth across Canadian markets, Konami and R2 have expanded their 15-year distribution partnership to include service and support for all provinces.

“R2 Gaming has long been recognized for fast, thorough, and informed response. We are thrilled to extend this track record of quality service to all Konami customers across Canada,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “We anticipate a truly seamless transition for our Canadian customers, as we continue this proven partnership with the R2 team.”

Through its existing office locations in Ontario and British Columbia, R2 has established technical support models with proven success in serving Canadian markets. The company has made significant investments in its technical support infrastructure, with the ability to mobilize across Konami’s Canadian install base, effective immediately. Through this expanded partnership, Konami and R2 are positioned to lead the market in service and deliver the highest quality support across Canada.

“At Konami, we care about creating meaningful customer experiences with our company, our products, and most importantly our people,” said Michael Coppert, vice president, customer service at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Having the right people, in the right place, at the right time to deliver exceptional service is what matters most to us. Konami remains fully committed to delivering the highest levels of service and support to its valued customers worldwide.”