Enterprise OperationsSupplier News

TCSJOHNHUXLEY concludes Gaming Partners International asset purchase agreement

02671017-EE54-4E34-9D0C-4122483404EB_1_105_c
February 5, 2020
KEYWORDS Gaming agreements / North American Gaming & Casinos
Reprints
No Comments

TCSJOHNHUXLEY concluded an asset purchase agreement with Gaming Partners International (GPI) to acquire all operating assets related to the casino furniture, layouts and accessories businesses in the North American market. The transition period which began in November, now sees TCSJOHNHUXLEY integrating sales and manufacturing into its operations which will be based between the Las Vegas and Mexico facilities.

“We believe the acquisition of these assets will build on the strong foundations established by both companies and will position TCSJOHNHUXLEY to provide unrivalled casino floor turnkey solutions to our customers across the Americas,” said Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman.

Subscribe

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.