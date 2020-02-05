TCSJOHNHUXLEY concludes Gaming Partners International asset purchase agreement

TCSJOHNHUXLEY concluded an asset purchase agreement with Gaming Partners International (GPI) to acquire all operating assets related to the casino furniture, layouts and accessories businesses in the North American market. The transition period which began in November, now sees TCSJOHNHUXLEY integrating sales and manufacturing into its operations which will be based between the Las Vegas and Mexico facilities.

“We believe the acquisition of these assets will build on the strong foundations established by both companies and will position TCSJOHNHUXLEY to provide unrivalled casino floor turnkey solutions to our customers across the Americas,” said Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman.