Aristocrat partners with Inspired Entertainment

Aristocrat Technologies Europe Ltd has signed a licensing agreement with Inspired Entertainment, Inc. that will see Aristocrat game content offered in a number of European market segments. Under the deal, Aristocrat will supply game kits for deployment on Inspired’s terminals in the video lottery market in Greece, the comma 6B market in Italy and the B3 market in the United Kingdom; all markets in which Aristocrat does not currently compete and in which Inspired has a growing footprint.

“We are excited to be partnering with Inspired to bring our globally renowned gaming content to more customers and players in more market segments across Europe," said Matt Primmer, Aristocrat’s chief product officer. "This agreement expands Aristocrat’s growth opportunities in certain EMEA market segments and provides another channel for the monetisation of our powerful game content. We look forward to working with Inspired to deliver benefits for our businesses, players and customers in these markets going forward.”