The Lanes -- ONEIDA INDIAN NATION

The_Lanes
February 12, 2020
Oneida Indian Nation recently held a press conference to kick-off the grand opening of the major expansion at YBR Casino & Sports Book.  YBR Casino’s latest expansion is a 19,400 sq. ft entertainment venue which includes, The Lanes, a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling Center; two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays; multiple pool tables; shuffleboard; sports-betting desk; more than 65 additional slot machines; more than 20 LED screens; and an expansive full-service bar and dining area with a menu developed by an award-winning culinary team.

YBR Casino’s new entertainment amenities are the continuation of significant investments made by the Oneida Indian Nation into the property over the last year.  The all-new YBR Casino & Sports Book features a brand new gaming floor with a contemporary industrial design, in honor of the region story, and The Lounge with Caesars Sports, the largest sports book in New York with VIP amenities, luxury seating and fan caves.

