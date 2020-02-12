GLI illuminates the path to greatness for regulators at the 20th Annual North American Regulators Roundtable

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) plans to illuminate the path to greatness for hundreds of regulators at its 20th annual North American Regulators Roundtable. The event is staged March 4 and 5 at the Tropicana Las Vegas and features leading subject matter authorities from around the world addressing the gaming industry’s most timely topics.

Delivering keynote addresses are NIGC Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer and NIGA Chairman Ernie Stevens, Jr., who will speak about the expansion of tribal gaming in the U.S. Additionally, futurist Gabe Zichermann will speak about gamification and artificial intelligence.

“We have labs strategically placed all over the world, and suppliers of all sizes bring their latest technologies to our labs at all phases of the R&D process. Because of that, we see the future as it is unfolding. With the Roundtable, we bring that prescient knowledge to regulators – guiding, educating, and working side-by-side to bring that future to fruition, providing insights from world-leading experts to help illuminate the path forward,” said GLI’s President and CEO James R. Maida.

The first day of general sessions will focus on the topic “Innovation,” and will include several insightful panels, including “2020’s Eight Top Gaming Innovations,” “Envisioning Greater Added Value for Your Customers,” and “Cross-Market Regulation of Sports Betting.” Day two brings a focus to “Security and its Impact” and will feature panels on “Solutions for A.I. and Data Collection Technology,” and “Unconscious Bias in Regulation and Security.”

The Roundtable will also feature intensive-learning breakout sessions on the topics “Lessons Learned and the Future of Security in Regulated Gaming Environments,” “Beyond Penetration Testing,” “Sports Betting and Internet Gaming,” “Hands-on Attack and Defense,” “The Path of New Gaming Technology,” “Illegal Gambling: How it is Eroding State and Tribal Gaming Policy ” and “IGSA Standards Update.” An attendee favorite is the annual Innovation Room, and scheduled to appear this year are Marker Trax, Next Gaming, Scientific Games, Synergy Blue, and the UNLV Center for Gaming Innovation.