Grand Sierra Resort and Casino partners with Education Alliance of Washoe County

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) commemorated Education Alliance of Washoe County’s annual Principal for a Day event earlier this month. The casino-resort, which donated $35,000 to the Washoe County School District for the 2019-2020 school year, renewed its commitment to give $35,000 during the 2020-2021 school year, while pledging an additional $25,000 of in-kind donations.

GSR General Manager Shannon Keel, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations Kent Vaughan, Vice President of Government Affairs Andrew Diss and Director of Resort Marketing Erin Wootan were on hand to accept Education Alliance of Washoe County’s prestigious Partners in Education (PiE) Award, which recognizes recipients based on years of educational partnership, number of schools supported, level of engagement with students within the school district and the dollar and in-kind value of support.

United States Senator Catherine Cortez Masto recognized GSR with a Certificate of Commendation in recognition of earning Education Alliance of Washoe County’s PiE Award and to thank the casino-resort for its consistent engagement and support of students and educators in the community.