New Level Radio partners with The Mirage in Las Vegas

New Level Radio announced that it has agreed to a partnership with The Mirage, the iconic MGM Resorts International casino resort that has resided on the Las Vegas Strip for more than three decades. In addition, New Level Radio also launched programming for Greystone Miami Beach, a historic 1930’s hotel that recently completed a massive revitalization, and Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel, a premier Louisiana casino destination located in the heart of Cajun Country.

"New Level Radio is excited to add The Mirage, Greystone and Cypress Bayou to our deep roster of world-class partners," said New Level Radio Vice President and co-founder Nathan Green. "They will benefit greatly from our expertise in music, messaging and branding and our on-going consulting that ensures that their individual living, breathing radio stations are constantly evolving and reaching demographics unique to their properties.”

With the addition of these fine properties, New Level Radio now supplies on-property music, messaging and video programming to more than 60 businesses across 21 U.S. states with a large majority of casino properties, including MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York New York and Tropicana in Las Vegas, as well as Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and Talking Stick Resort and Casino in Arizona.

For the past 13 years, New Level Radio has delivered branded messaging to its clients that is continuously refreshed and revolves around each property's specific products, promotions and corporate focus. The strategic messaging includes targeted point of purchase information that enhances the overall guest experience and, in turn, translates to additional revenue.