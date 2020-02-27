Galaxy Gaming to purchase Progressive Games Partners

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the equity interests in Progressive Games Partners LLC (PGP). PGP owns the exclusive worldwide online rights to a comprehensive suite of proprietary casino table games. Since signing its first license agreement with Cryptologic in 2003, PGP has reportedly developed close working relationships with the leading online operators and platform providers across the western world. An integral part of PGP’s success has been founded upon its exclusive online distribution rights for Galaxy’s gaming content, as well as other world-renowned games such as Perfect Pairs and Caribbean Stud Poker through its other licensors.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Galaxy will pay $12.425 million to acquire all of the equity interests in PGP. Of the consideration, at least $6.425 million but no more than $10.425 million will be paid in cash; any amounts not paid in cash will be paid in newly issued shares of Galaxy’s common stock valued at $1.91 per share.

Galaxy expects that the acquisition of PGP will be accretive to earnings per share upon closing.

This transaction will reportedly enable Galaxy to more efficiently and effectively exploit the opportunity provided by the rapidly expanding online casino market in the U.S. by both building on the company's many close relationships with casino groups who are expanding their sphere of operations online, and by gaining exposure to new markets and opportunities through our newly acquired online clientele.

“We see online gaming as a key development and expansion area for our business and believe that our great table games will be received well as more and more markets open iGaming,” said Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s president and CEO. “This transaction positions us in several ways to control our own destiny in online gaming. First, we get direct relationships with the major online players. Second, we get full control of how our own content – and the content we get from others - is licensed to those operators. And we are taking all these steps as online gaming is expanding across the United States. We’re excited to by this opportunity and challenge.”

“Galaxy’s games have been our most important revenue producers,” said Chris Reynolds, PGP’s CEO. “I have no doubt that those games will continue to enjoy great popularity and success in the regulated online gaming markets, and we are already developing our strategy and relationships to ensure that they will be well positioned to participate in the expanding U.S. market. I look forward to working with Todd and the Galaxy team to continue as one entity the success we have had separately.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals.