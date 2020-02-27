Money Party Link - Juicy Juicy slot game -- NOVOMATIC AMERICAS

NOVOMATIC Americas announced it has added Money Party Link - Juicy Juicy to its Class III gaming portfolio.

Stacked wild substitutes for all symbols except coin and bonus (scatter). Three bonus symbols across reels two, three, and four trigger 10 free games. Major and Grand Jackpots can be won at any time – all other coin values are only awarded in the Money Party feature, which is triggered by six or more scattered coin symbols. Coins are labeled with prizes that are evaluated at the end of the feature. All coins are held in position for three initial respins, which reset to three as long as additional coins appear. The feature ends when either no respins remain or positions are full. A full screen awards a x2 multiplier for all coin values except the Major and Grand Jackpot.