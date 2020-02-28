Product Focus: Online slot games

PROFILE: Golden Nugget launches online slot game based on its own brand

The Golden Nugget Online recently unveiled a video slot game developed around its own brand, becoming the first operator in the U.S. market to launch such as game, according to a press release.

Built by SG Digital’s development studio, Next Gen Gaming, in collaboration with the Golden Nugget team, the video slot is modeled on Golden Nugget’s legendary land-based casinos in Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nev., Atlantic City, N.J., Biloxi, Miss. and Lake Charles, La.

This video slot includes a spreading Wild feature and a Free Spin bonus set in the High Limit Room, replicating that actual room in the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. The “Golden Bet” feature is an additional opportunity to enhance big wins.

“By bringing our iconic brand into the new Golden Nugget Video Slot, the first of its kind in New Jersey, we continue to demonstrate the never-ending commitment of GoldenNuggetCasino.com to providing New Jersey’s online casino patrons with the best and most diverse online gaming experience,” said Thomas Winter, senior vice president and general manager, Golden Nugget Online Gaming. “A week after its launch, the Golden Nugget Video Slot has already been played by more online patrons than any other game we offer, a testament to the players’ attachment to our brand.” Visit goldennuggetcasino.com for more info.



PROFILE: Yggdrasil goes DYI with new publishing division

Yggdrasil is kick-starting a new decade with the launch of its game-changing publishing division, offering customers “the keys to its kingdom” with all the tools they need to build, create and offer a complete B2B gaming business.

As part of its the new strategic approach, Yggdrasil will franchise its entire business, from its current and future content portfolio and industry-leading gamification to its advanced platform technology and new game adaption tools and interface (GATI) product, according to press materials. This will reportedly enable partners to instantly create their own unique, end-to-end iGaming offering supported by, and in partnership with, Yggdrasil Publishing.

Future customers will be able to license any or all elements of Yggdrasil’s gaming ecosystem with all the technology, functions and content already proven after being live in the most developed iGaming markets for the last six years.

The three core value propositions for the publishing arm will be: YG Franchise (platform IP licensing), YG Masters (game development and distribution program), and YG Game IP (game IP licensing).

“We are really excited to showcase our new publishing business which will give operators, studios and suppliers all the tools, tech and knowledge to take control of their content production and distribution and create unique player experiences,” said Björn Krantz, head of publishing for Yggdrasil. “This is a groundbreaking global licensing business that significantly changes our and the industry’s approach to content creation, publishing and distribution.

In a very short space of time we have become well-known for our highly innovative online gaming content, platform and software solutions but we are now taking this to another level altogether.” Visit www.yggdrasilgaming.com for more info.

Rock, Paper, Scissors

» DIGITAIN

Digitain has released its latest in-house gaming classic: Rock, Paper, Scissors.

Known to fans the world over, Digitain’s wagering adaptation of one of the world’s best-known games retains its well-loved rules, as well as being fully customizable for each player who tries their hand, according to a press release.

Allowing the player who starts the game to determine its duration, step time, stake and winning score line, Digitain’s creation has been designed to bring players together from across the planet. The game starts when two players enter the guest lobby to take on a random opponent, placing bets on a popular game of chance with one point awarded for each winning move. Those who utilize Digitain’s award-winning game mechanics to successfully second guess their opponent are rewarded with sizeable cash prizes.

“We’re yet to meet a player the world over who isn’t accustomed to this well-loved classic,” said Arsen Tadevosyan, product manager at Digitain.

“Testing risk, anticipation and probability, this engaging title revitalizes a universally enjoyed contest, now supplemented by Digitain’s state-of-the-art betting features—offering our operator partners an action-packed cross sell between the sportsbook experience and casino.” Visit www.digitain.com for more info.



Deal or No Deal with Megaways & Jackpot King

» BLUEPRINT GAMING

Blueprint Gaming is combining its Jackpot King progressive system and the exciting Megaways mechanic for its latest release incorporating its Deal or No Deal license.

Based on the world-renowned gameshow, Deal or No Deal Megaways is a 7x6 slot where every win triggers a cascade. Three or more winning cascades activates the bonus round, giving players a chance to climb the bonus trail and lift the lid on the mega bonus box when hitting six cascades in a row.

During the bonus rounds, players are presented with the opportunity to beat the banker by opening the box to reveal the prizes including free spins and cash prizes.

The inclusion of the Megaways mechanic, under license from Big Time Gaming, means there are up to 117,649 ways to win, while Blueprint’s Jackpot King progressive system adds an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay, which can be activated during any spin from any stake. Visit www.blueprintgaming.com for more info.



Serengeti Kings

» NETENT

NetEnt is taking players on an exciting safari through the wonders of the African plains with the brand-new Serengeti Kings.

This 5x4, 26 fixed payline video slot keeps players engaged with a guaranteed feature activation every 12 spins, offering a unique cyclical gameplay that alternates between Lion Spins and Panther Spins that create potential for big wins.

In the Free Spins round, awarded to the bravest explorers of the Serengeti, high-value symbols can appear stacked and the Lion and the Panther features are activated simultaneously to create Wild symbols with Multipliers.

Serengeti Kings also provides an innovative take on buying directly into Free Spins feature with Skill-Based choice for players who want to jump into the action and play the game in its fullest.

The immersive title has an RTP of 96.2 percent and offers a medium-high volatility experience, taking players on an epic

adventure with Africa’s greatest safari kings. Visit www.netent.com for more info.



Money Mouse

» PRAGMATIC PLAY

Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots, live casino and bingo, has launched its latest title just in time for the Chinese New Year, Money Mouse.

The 3x5, 25-payline video slot stars the titular lucky mouse, whose cheerful demeanor is joined by big win potential acting as a Wild.

With the reels filled with New Year staples such as Chinese guardian lions, crackers and drums, the slot captures all the festive feelings of the New Year period.

Money Mouse’s free spins mode is triggered when three scatter symbols appear on the reels simultaneously. During the free spins feature, the middle reels converge to form one giant symbol, leading to massive wins.

Money Mouse is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning collection of slot games which includes Mustang Gold, John Hunter and the Scarab Queen, and fan-favorite Wolf Gold. Visit www.pragmaticplay.com for more info.



Jogo do Bicho video bingo game

» PATAGONIA ENTERTAINMENT

Patagonia Entertainment has launched a video bingo version of the much loved Brazilian animal-themed game, Jogo do Bicho.

This Brazilian phenomenon is ingrained within the country’s culture and Patagonia’s world-renowned creative studio has delivered a surefire hit 90-ball video bingo classic. Players can experience 13 different winning patterns and each is represented by Jogo do Bicho’s collection of wild animals.

On top of these winning patterns is an immersive bonus round where Jogo do Bicho’s various animals reveal extra credits. Here players can pick up extra balls and turbo speed features to deliver a truly awesome game experience. Jogo de Bicho is currently available in English, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish. Visit www.patagonia-e.com for more info.



Fruit Xtreme

» PLAYSON

Casino software developer Playson has released Fruit Xtreme, the second installment in its smash-hit Funky Fruits portfolio.

With a vibrant new design, the 3x5 slot with five paylines combines the classic elements of fruit machine slots with the modern playability that players love coming back to.

The game features a trio of multipliers ranging from X3, which appears if three consecutive reels are filled from left to right with identical fruit symbols. This rises to X5 if a player is lucky enough to fill the entire game field. The slot also includes Shiny Scatters, Red Sevens, and Funky Fresh Fruits ensuring this medium-high volatility slot takes even the most intrepid players to the “Xtreme.” Visit www.playson.com for more info.