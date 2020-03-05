Aztec Bonanza video slot game -- PRAGMATIC PLAY

Pragmatic Play announced it has released its latest slot title, Aztec Bonanza. The 5x6, variable ways slot transports players to the land of the Aztecs as they try to unlock the totem jewel. At first, four corners of the reels are covered in stone. These are opened through cascading wins, with two consecutive ones unlocking a separate corner of the reels and increasing the win potential.

As more corners are cracked, other features are triggered, with each section unlocked freeing another level of the totem to the right of the reels. If the totem is freed from its chains completely, the Free Spins mode is activated. When the full grid is unlocked, players can enjoy up to 7776 different ways to win.

“Aztec Bonanza offers a thrilling experience for players, combining tumbling wins, unique features and an ever-expanding reel layout to give the best opportunity possible to claim huge wins," said Melissa Summerfield, chief commercial officer at Pragmatic Play. “Aztec Bonanza’s proven theme, fast-paced gameplay and lucrative win potential gives it all the ingredients needed to be another standout hit in the Pragmatic Play slot portfolio.”