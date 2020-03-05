Zodiac Lion Class III slot game -- IGT

IGT announced it has added Zodiac Lion video slots to its Class III gaming portfolio. During the base game, when a lion symbol appears inside of a frame on the reel, it unlocks the frame and transforms that symbol position into a wild. The lion spin bonus is triggered during the base game when three or more lion spin symbols appear in locked frames, awarding one free spin for every triggering symbol. Once the bonus is triggered, a giant wheel spins behind the reels awarding players up to 22 lion symbols per spin for an anticipation-building gaming experience. The title is offered on the CrystalCurve gaming machine and features a 100-credit cost-to-cover.