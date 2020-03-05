Bloodshot: Rising Spirit slot game -- PARIPLAY

Pariplay Ltd., announced it has partnered with Valiant Comics in launching Bloodshot: Rising Spirit, an online slot based on the character of the same name. Players can embark on an adventure, enjoying explosive special features like Expanding Walking Wilds, Rising Spirit Free Spins, Desert Storm Free Spins and Valley of Death Free Spins.

Players are immediately immersed into Bloodshot’s world with an introduction taken straight from the famous comic book. Car crashes, explosions and an intense soundtrack dominate the background in this 3-row, 5-reel slot designed to get players’ heart rates soaring. Joining Bloodshot, the red-eyed former soldier with superhero-like abilities, players will be eager to grab their tactical gear and jump into action to shoot down major wins.

The Expanding Walking Wild feature activates when the red Killshot marker lands on Bloodshot. Once marked, Bloodshot expands over the entire reel shifting left in subsequent spins and granting players dynamite winning combinations.

Additionally, players can choose from three killer Free Spins missions: Rising Spirit, Desert Storm or Valley of Death. Missions are triggered when three or more scatter symbols land on the reels.

The Rising Spirit increases multipliers up to 16x. Desert Storm rounds allow wild symbols to become Walking Wilds with a guaranteed 2x multiplier on wins. The Valley of Death functionality turns wild symbols into sticky wilds, with the chance of doubling or tripling wins. All the Free Spins missions initially award slot enthusiasts with 12 free rounds, plus a potential five extra free spins.

Bloodshot: Rising Spirit boasts dual return-to-player (RTP) rates of 96.23 percent and 94.01 percent, with translations available in over 20 languages, offering its global audience an experience full of big bangs. Certified by gambling regulators in the UK, Isle of Man and Malta, Bloodshot: Rising Spirit will soon be available for play in Sweden, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain and Denmark. The slot is the latest addition to Pariplay’s expanding portfolio of over 100 online casino games.

“Valiant has been a long-standing partner of Pariplay’s, collaborating with us on a range of games like X-O Manowar and the original Bloodshot,” said Richard Mintz, commercial and marketing director at Pariplay. “We are very excited for the release of Bloodshot: Rising Spirit and the success it represents for Valiant now that Bloodshot is being turned into a movie franchise starring Vin Diesel. We anticipate both the film and game to be huge hits.”