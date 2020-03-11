Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment appoints Mark Rosa as senior vice president and chief information officer

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) announced the newest member of its executive leadership team with a strategic promotion to further sustain and enhance the brand’s growth and development throughout the United States and internationally. Mark Rosa is officially appointed as senior vice president (SVP) and chief information officer (CIO) of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to oversee strategic business decisions related to technology across all MGE properties.

“As we continue on this path of strategic development, it has been our mission to build the best executive team in the industry,” said Mario Kontomerkos, chief executive officer. “With iGaming and mobile technology driving the casino industry today, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is honored to welcome Mark Rosa into the fold where he will manage the increased use of cutting-edge technology that will better position the MGE enterprise for growth and expansion in the coming years.”

Mark Rosa, CPA, CIA, CISA, brings years of technical leadership and experience to his new position as SVP and CIO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Rosa will be responsible for the strategic direction and vision of all information technology (IT) activities, including innovation, infrastructure, architecture, application development, business process reengineering, networks, security and technology operations and support. In order to ensure MGE remains at the forefront of industry trends, he will have the duty of assessing the relative impact of emerging technology on strategic business needs and interpreting their meaning for the senior leadership team. As a member of the senior leadership team, the CIO will also be providing recommendations and insight into both current and forward-thinking technologies as related to the company’s competitive position. In addition, he will be responsible for curating, developing and retaining a world-class IT team at MGE properties.

Prior to his appointment by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Rosa served as vice president of internal audit for leading education solutions company, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) in Boston. In this role, he developed a global risk assessment and integrated audit plan to initiate positive change throughout HMH and its subsidiaries. He actively participated on the IT Governance and Digital Enterprise Steering Committees, where he focused on enterprise resource planning initiatives, technology acquisition integration activities, IT general computer controls, and information related to security and data privacy risk management. Among other key skills and experiences, Rosa brings with him a strong moral code which aligns perfectly with the MGE principles, values and corporate culture.

As a Stonehill College and Northeastern University graduate with a master’s degree in accountancy and MBA, Rosa also carries unique CIO experience from his time as chief information officer of Altra Industrial Motion, Inc. He led Altra on a path of strategic growth and success with an ERP implementation and will undoubtedly carry over those philosophies and key learnings to his role as senior vice president and chief information officer of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Rosa will report directly to Mario Kontomerkos, president and CEO of MGE.