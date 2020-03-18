Caesars Entertainment announces temporary shutdown

Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced that it will temporarily shut down its owned properties in North America, consistent with directives from various government bodies.

“It has become clear that we must take this extreme action to help contain the virus and protect the safety and well-being of our team members and guests,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio.

Caesars is reportedly working to ensure a smooth closing process throughout its network and looks forward to welcoming back team members and guests as soon as appropriate. Caesars recognizes the disruption that these property closures will have on team members and is committed to helping employees manage the impact. An update on property closures throughout the Caesars network can be found at https://www.caesars.com/corporate/newsroom/press-releases .

Caesars has a strong liquidity position with more than $2.8 billion of cash on hand. While the company believes its current cash position is more than sufficient to fund its obligations, it is also taking appropriate measures to reduce operating and capital expenses, as necessary.