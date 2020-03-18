Eilers & Krejcik Gaming annoucnes Jerry Rau as managing director of Electronic Money Movement

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming announced the hiring of Jerry Rau as managing director of Electronic Money Movement, a newly created division within the firm.

“We are pleased to welcome Jerry Rau to the EKG team and we are very excited to launch our newly formed Electronic Payments practice” said Todd Eilers, principal at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC. “Jerry has a unique skill set that can help gaming companies navigate the complex process of setting up and facilitating electronic payments with the online gaming and sports betting sectors.”

Prior to joining Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Rau owned his own consulting firm, Rau Consulting. While at Rau Consulting, he provided electronic money movement operational guidance to some of the largest online gaming and sports betting companies in the world.

Prior to starting his own firm, Rau served as the vice president of money movement operations for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). he has also been contributing electronic payments content to the Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC monthly iGaming tracker since 2017.