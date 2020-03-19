Gaming update from the American Gaming Association

A message from American Gaming Association’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Communications Casey Clark:

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly all (94 percent) of the country’s commercial casinos have shuttered their doors, in addition to 37 percent of tribal casinos. These mass closures have affected a staggering 96 percent of the casino workforce and will rob the U.S. economy of $21.3 billion in direct consumer spending if the casinos remain closed for the next eight weeks. You can view more information on the current impact here.

Employees from every sector of the casino gaming industry have felt the repercussions of government-mandated property closures across the United States.

The American Gaming Association, in partnership with our colleagues across the hospitality sector, is engaged with Congressional and administration leadership to shape stimulus and aid packages that will support employees, their families, and our communities through this unprecedented crisis.