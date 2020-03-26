Fiery Hot Jackpots – Silver Stallion and Golden India -- SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games announced it has added a sizzling new game series to its gaming portfolio. Players can step into the action playing a sizzling new game series with thrilling themes that take players on an action-packed slot adventure. Fiery Hot Jackpots – Silver Stallion and Fiery Hot Jackpots – Golden India, showcased on the company’s new TwinStar Matrix cabinet, are 5-reel, 50-line games with an exhilarating new ACTION SPINS wheel feature, where multiple spins can be awarded for credit prizes, additional spins or progressive jackpots.

If six or more symbols displaying credit prizes or jackpots land on the reels, a Feature Selection is triggered and the sum of the prizes creates the Trigger Bonus, which is instantly awarded. Players then choose between Free Games and ACTION SPINS. In the Free Games bonus, five free games are awarded during which an additional Feature Selection or five more free games can be triggered. In the ACTION SPINS Feature, five spins of a wheel are granted where each spin awards a credit prize, progressive jackpot, or three more ACTION SPINS! The ACTION SPINS feature can also be achieved in a Wheel Feature triggered in the base game, awarding one wheel spin where ACTION SPINS, a credit prize, or a progressive jackpot can be won.