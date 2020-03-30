Wynn Resorts distributes financial aid, food and essential supplies

Wynn Resorts announced it is donating more than $2.5 million worth of goods to local medical facilities and nonprofits. Wynn Resorts was able to procure and will donate this week 240,000 N95 equivalent CDC approved respirator masks, 600,000 surgical masks, 500,000 pairs of medical gloves and thousands of medical gowns to our hospitals throughout Las Vegas.

The company has also given thousands of protective gloves and surgical masks to local nursing homes and law enforcement facilities that are battling supply shortages related to the pandemic. Wynn plans to continue to work with community leaders and the newly appointed task force to assist its communities during these challenging times.

Additionally, Wynn donated 175 pallets of food valued at $750,000 to 15 food banks in Las Vegas and three in Boston. The Wynn Employee Foundation, a charitable giving foundation funded and managed by employees of Wynn, also donated $100,000 in funds to the Three Square food bank in Las Vegas, and $25,000 in funds to the Bread of Life food bank in Boston.

"Our support will only continue to rise as we identify new ways to fill financial and supply chain gaps in our home communities," said Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox. "We are working together with the medical community and charitable partners to ensure we are providing meaningful help where it matters the most."

