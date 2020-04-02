Gaming Arts appoints Matthew Heyerdahl as chief accounting officer and director of finance

Gaming Arts, LLC announced the appointment of Matthew Heyerdahl as the company's new chief accounting officer and director of finance. Heyerdahl will report to Gaming Arts' President, Mike Dreitzer, and will oversee the company's finance team and lead its finance strategy, including budgeting and planning, accounting, cash flow and reporting.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to Gaming Arts. Matt is an incredible addition to our leadership team and will help us execute our long-term strategy as we bring our innovative gaming technology to market and pursue new opportunities domestically and internationally," said Dreitzer.

Heyerdahl brings more than 12 years of finance experience to Gaming Arts. Previously, Heyerdahl served as global chief accounting officer for Aruze Gaming America, Inc where he led a team of more than 25 globally and provided senior-level accounting and financial operations leadership for 15 consolidated entities. His areas of responsibility included technical accounting, cash flows, forecasting, consolidated reporting and treasury functions.

Heyerdahl has also spent time in the public accounting sector and most recently served as Process, Risk & Governance Director for Frazier & Deeter, LLC, a top 60 nationally ranked CPA firm, where he was responsible for providing clients outsourced consultative services and business development for the Las Vegas market, including gaming, manufacturing, and technology clients.

Heyerdahl holds bachelor of business administration degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he achieved a dual major in Accounting and Real Estate & Urban Land Economics.