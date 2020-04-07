TCSJOHNHUXLEY to produce face shields for fight against coronavirus pandemic

Gaming equipment supplier TCSJOHNHUXLEY announced it has begun producing disposable face shields for NHS healthcare workers. In a bid to meet the increasing demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus pandemic, TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s development division based in York, England has been able to switch from the production of gaming equipment and re-align its 3-D printer to produce much needed plastic face shields for the NHS.

It is anticipated the company will produce hundreds of shields in the next few weeks, which will fill the gap until larger manufacturers have injection molded versions ready and will be able to provide many thousands to help meet demand.

“I am proud of our product development team that highlighted we could pivot our manufacturing capability to produce much needed PPE," said Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman. "We are very pleased to be able to contribute ever so slightly to keep the NHS heroes, who risk their lives on the line every day, a little bit safer.”