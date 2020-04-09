Digitain appoints Martin Clarke as director of product management

Digitain has named Martin Clarke as its new director of product management. Clarke brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, including senior product roles at Betway, Betsson Group and Flutter Entertainment, where he led the redevelopment of Paddy Power’s sportsbook after the company’s merger with Betfair.

Following his previous role as director of product at B2B sports betting provider Metric Gaming, Clarke’s new responsibilities will include overseeing the development strategy for Digitain’s award-winning sportsbook and casino platform. He will be servicing Digitain’s 70+ international operator network with the industry’s most modular, flexible and scalable platform, which utilises AI-driven capabilities to cover over 65 sports and offer a truly localised proposition to its partners.

“Digitain is a renowned market-leader with a widely acclaimed offering, and I’m immensely proud to become the company’s Director of Product Management," said Clarke. “The team and I look forward to building on Digitain’s remarkable achievements to date, as we continue to drive innovation, quality and technological advancement.”