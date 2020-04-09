Welcome Back Bash for Cash -- ENGAGED NATION

Engaged Nation announced the completion of its Welcome Back Bash for Cash—an innovative, interactive digital program specifically designed to address the critical need to engage players online and drive them back to properties upon reopening. The digital engagement marketing firm developed this new promotional campaign in direct response to operators seeking a solution of how to re-engage and re-activate their players before and after this prolonged hiatus draws to a close.



“Our first thoughts are with everyone in the country who is affected—indirectly and directly—by the COVID-19 virus. At the same time, we understand that this challenging situation of closures will soon be followed by the need to jumpstart business at the appropriate time,” said Engaged Nation CEO Jerry Epstein. “We know our digital platform has never been more relevant. And given the deluge of marketing messages that will hit consumers when businesses begin to reopen, our online-to-on-floor solution is ideal. We just didn’t expect the demand would come so very quickly as eight properties have already signed up for the Welcome Back campaign in less than a week.”



Right now, Engaged Nation has two closed casino clients using customized, fully immersive engagement web portals, and the online participation numbers are extraordinary. One casino has retained over 75 percent of players participating online and the other has seen a 73 percent increase in active participation. On average, both sites generate an unprecedented six minutes per interactive online session.



“These numbers make it abundantly clear that the need to engage and entertain players and keep them connected to a brand starts now, even many weeks from the point when restrictions are lifted and they can return to a property,” Epstein added.



Welcome Back Bash for Cash is built on the proprietary REACH platform that is scientifically designed to engage current, lapsed and potential customers online daily, and then drive incremental property trips and revenue throughout a campaign. The turnkey promotion features a combination of interactive activities, games, and incentives, including a grand prize drawing customized for each unique client base.



The promotion has three configurations—a fully immersive daily participation website, an interactive email campaign, and an SMS program—that are affordably priced and all-inclusive in order to keep the staffing lift at properties to an absolute minimum.



“Our mantra of ‘We Design. You Approve. We Deliver.’ has never been more important during these uncertain times. This promotion is as plug-and-play as you can get, and we’re excited to help our clients come back stronger than ever,” said Epstein.



Those interested in learning more about Welcome Back Bash for Cash can visit EngagedNation.com/WelcomeBack or visit EngagedNation.com/Brochure to read about the company’s full suite of business solutions.