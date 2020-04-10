Raving expands data analytics team and capabilities with new partner Steve Dahle

A leading gaming and analytics expert with a successful 25+ year track record of quickly transforming casino data into profitable revenue, joins Raving’s Analytics & Data Science team.

Steve Dahle served for 12 years at Caesars Entertainment (formerly Harrah’s Entertainment), as regional vice president of data analytics. After Caesars, Dahle spent six years as senior vice president of loyalty marketing for The Fine Point Group, a leading consultancy for the gaming industry. In addition, he held the director of loyalty marketing position for five years at Mystic Lake Hotel and Casino just outside of Minneapolis, and was part of the grand opening team at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento before joining Raving.

"No one knows this better than Steve, who is well respected in the gaming industry – as an operator, data strategist and innovator. He’s a huge asset to Raving and I’m thrilled he’s partnering with us,” said Raving CEO Deana Scott. “When you are redesigning a loyalty club or your overall reinvestment program including free play, casinos can’t do this without utilizing key data. At Raving, we have a dedicated team to pull data quickly and securely, but most of all, we know how to translate information into actionable strategies,” added Scott.

“In today’s historical climate, the use of key analytics will be critical to managing a host of unique issues we’ve never seen before, not even during the recession," said Dahle. "Using analytic tools, casinos need to smartly reduce significant costs while driving incremental revenue during the next several months. We have the expertise and the technology to do that quickly and economically.