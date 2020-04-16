Pechanga Tribe donates N95 masks

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Riverside County, the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians today donated 3,000 N95 masks to three local hospitals, including Temecula Valley Hospital, Rancho Springs Medical Center, and Inland Valley Medical Center. Each of the facilities received 1,000 N95 masks for doctors, nurses and frontline medical staff.

“We deeply appreciate the critical work of our frontline medical professionals,” said Tribal Chairman Mark Macarro. “These hospitals serve our tribe, our team members and our community. We’re going to do all we can to help get through this pandemic together.”

“You have no idea, this is like receiving gold, literally,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital. “It is so important that we protect our healthcare workers. With the 1,000 masks, this will last us about ten days because we are using about 100 per day.”

"As chairman of the board of Southwest Healthcare that includes Rancho Springs and Inland Valley Hospitals, I know the depth of Pechanga’s generosity to our community,” said Joan Sparkman. “This latest contribution of masks in the midst of this pandemic is so typical of their care and concern for others.”

The N95 masks were delivered by Pechanga fire officials to all three hospitals this morning. Pechanga also donated food to the Temecula Valley Hospital two weeks ago to bolster food supply and increase capacity for nurses, doctors, staff, and patients.