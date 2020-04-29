Gary Platt Manufacturing uses factory to create masks
Reno-based Gary Platt Manufacturing is using its factory to create face masks and has donated a generous supply to Renown Regional Medical Center.
“When Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve sent out a plea for face masks, we heard her loud and clear. We immediately converted part of our operation from manufacturing casino seating to manufacturing masks. We have donated them to local hospital Renown Regional Medical Center, to help those first responders stay safe and protected while they serve our community,” said Gary Platt CEO Joe Esposito. “We live here, we work here, and we wanted to help. We have the capabilities and the skilled workers to make face masks, and we are happy to help our host community of Reno and Renown.”
Gary Platt is also offering mask sales to any business that may be in need. The masks are 100 percent cotton, washable and reusable, and handcrafted with the same unsurpassed quality that that brand’s name holds to. Inquiries and order requests can be directed to (800) 969-0999 or by email at info@garyplatt.com.
