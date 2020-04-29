Gary Platt Manufacturing uses factory to create masks

Reno-based Gary Platt Manufacturing is using its factory to create face masks and has donated a generous supply to Renown Regional Medical Center.

“When Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve sent out a plea for face masks, we heard her loud and clear. We immediately converted part of our operation from manufacturing casino seating to manufacturing masks. We have donated them to local hospital Renown Regional Medical Center, to help those first responders stay safe and protected while they serve our community,” said Gary Platt CEO Joe Esposito. “We live here, we work here, and we wanted to help. We have the capabilities and the skilled workers to make face masks, and we are happy to help our host community of Reno and Renown.”