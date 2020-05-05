TCSJOHNHUXLEY Africa to produce face masks

While the increase in demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) continues to rise, casino equipment supplier TCSJOHNHUXLEY Africa has transformed its gaming layout production facility to manufacture and supply high-quality face masks.

"Although casinos remain closed during the lockdown period, restricting us from carrying out most of our services, we have repurposed our KRE8 layout printer and heat press to manufacture much needed face masks," said Christiaan Els, managing director of TCSJOHNHUXLEY Africa. "We currently have ten designs available in children and adult sizes, of which plain black masks are proving to be the favourite so far. As part of this initiative, we will also be donating an initial 250 masks to those in need.”

The KRE8 Face Masks are made of two layers of high-density water repellent polyester-based fabric, designed to filter out particles but still easy to breathe through. As well as ticking all the technical boxes, KRE8 Face Masks are comfortable to wear and can also be branded with your company logo.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY reports it is proud to support its customers in every way it can, assisting businesses and individuals in preventing the spread of COVID-19. This is just one of many initiatives the company is doing globally in response to the fight against the pandemic.