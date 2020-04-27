What to expect at the Casino Marketing & Technology Conference 2020

Over the years, we are secure in saying that this event has distinguished itself as a unique learning and networking opportunity for operators and vendors alike who are focused on marketing and technology that promotes marketing goals. As always, there will be some new twists on the program, which was announced last month. Here are a few of the many session titles that should spark interest:

What’s on Your Mind? The Casino Marketer Survey: In this first-ever session of its kind, hear the results of a new comprehensive national survey of casino marketers covering such topics as: top strategic challenges; workload and compensation; job satisfaction; training and education; branding and promotion; and entertainment and marketing.

AI-Powered Marketing: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Understand Player Behavior and Design More Effective Campaigns: Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking casinos by storm, but it can be difficult to assess whether AI is simply a buzzword or if it can add real value to casino operations and marketing. This session will explore AI technology in casinos, how it can be used to understand and model player behavior, and how this information can be used to create and refine marketing campaigns.

Did My Promotion Provide Any Incremental Lift?: That’s the question all marketers want to know but answering isn’t so easy. What analysis do you need to answer the question? What are the most common mistakes of marketers when evaluating their promotions? Learn key factors that will help you determine if your promotion really did generate incremental revenue. A handout and worksheet will be given to attendees that includes key steps and takeaways.

Developing Your Digital Ecosystem: A digital ecosystem is a detailed visual of how all digital and social assets of a brand interconnect and interact. And how messages complement each other based on content, context and frequency. When managing multiple platforms, it’s important to understand how they will all work together to achieve the brand’s goal.

The story of Mattress Mack: Lessons in Marketing a Sportsbook (A Dennis Conrad Signature Session): Jim McIngvale, commonly known as “Mattress Mack,” is a Houston furniture tycoon, who ran a furniture promotion where his furniture buyers would get their money back if the Astros won the 2019 World Series. Mack did not buy any insurance for the promotion, and by the time he reached out for help from two Las Vegas sports betting “sharpies,” Mack’s potential furniture refund potential liability was over $20 million! Anthony and Frank’s request from Mack? Help Mack make millions of dollars of sportsbook bets (mostly on the Astros) to lessen a potential financial calamity.

This is the story of trying to bet these millions of dollars at casino sportsbooks around the U.S.. It’s the story of sportsbook operators’ fears of big action, but also the story of a progressive few who seized a marketing opportunity.

The Power of Influencers: In this session, we will share case studies and best practices, and show why influencer marketing must be a part of your marketing plan and how it can be a cost-effective marketing approach whether you’re looking to reach new audiences, increase awareness, generate buzz or grow your social following. We will look at the channels, developing content and creating brand advocates with micro and macro influencers.

Casino Marketing & Technology Conference will kick off with a keynote presentation from Kari Stout-Smith, general manager/COO, Cache Creek Casino Resort, whose career path has run through casino marketing and will speak to the topic of “The Casino Marketing Revolution: A Hands-On View.”

Award presentations are always a big part of this event, and we’ll have the distinct honor of presenting this year’s Casino Marketing & Technology Lifetime Achievement Award to Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas. We will also present The Romeros: Recognizing Excellence in Casino Marketing on day two of the conference.

Other highlights include the return of Raving’s pre-show Loyalty & Player Development Conference, which offers in-depth workshop-style learning culminating in a team challenge—where attendees are tasked to complete a player development project.

Full information on the event, including sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities and how to register, is at www.casinomarketingconf.com.

I hope to see you there.