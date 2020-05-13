Sycuan Casino Resort to reopen on May 20

Sycuan Casino Resort announced that it will be reopening its property on Wednesday, May 20 at 12 p.m. Sycuan temporarily closed on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m. and the closure was extended through May 19 following strict prevention guidelines put in place by several health and government agencies amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Over the past several weeks, we have made extensive changes at our property and implemented an aggressive health and sanitation program to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our guests and team members for our reopening,” said Cody J. Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “We are slowly opening select venues and gaming areas in phase one of our reopening and will continue to evaluate our reopening strategy to maintain a safe environment for all. We are excited to welcome back our guests and start bringing back the hospitality, gaming and fun that Sycuan Casino Resort is known for. I want to thank our guests and team members in advance for their patience as our additional safety measures will undoubtedly create some inconveniences for them, but please know they were put in place for a good reason.”

Sycuan plans to reopen its property in phases, with select gaming machines, restaurants and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase. Time between phases is unknown and will depend on the successful execution of each phase.

During phase one, food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation with select venues open to include Double-Down Grill, House of Fortune, Rank & File and Hangry’s Sunset Deli and Pizza. Food service will be available for to-go orders and sit-down dining service will be limited to allow for physical distancing between guests.

Every other slot machine will be turned off for a safer distance between players and table games will be limited to a max of three players per table. All gaming areas, slot machines and table games will be cleaned frequently. Bingo and poker will remain closed in the initial phase and will reopen at a later date that is still unknown.

Hotel service and guest amenities will be limited with valet, room service, Spa Ritual and Retreat Pool & Cabanas remaining closed in the initial phase. High-contact areas including elevators, escalators, door handles and lobby areas will be cleaned and maintained often.

Sycuan plans to re-evaluate and make adjustments in the coming weeks and months to slowly open the remaining venues and amenities when it is safe to do so.

Additionally, during the closure, Sycuan recently announced an extensive and aggressive health and sanitation program. The new program includes several new initiatives such as the use of a self-cleaning antimicrobial coating throughout the property, thermal cameras at entrances for temperature detection, physical distancing practices including floor decals, additional cleaning protocols, plexiglass shields, personal protective equipment (PPE), comprehensive team member training, safety and hygiene signage and several other procedures throughout the property to ensure a safe environment.