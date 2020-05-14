Pechanga donates frosty milkshakes to celebrate National Nurses Week

In honor of National Nurses’ Week, Pechanga and its Steak N’ Shake franchise donated and dropped off 350 frosty milkshakes for the nurses at Temecula Valley Hospital. Pechanga sought to show a gesture of appreciation for the medical professionals who have been working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to do something that showed our deep and sincere appreciation for these healthcare heroes,” said Jared Munoa, president of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “The milkshakes are a small gesture of our thanks that they could enjoy while on their hectic shifts.”

“We were very fortunate to get this fun donation from Pechanga,” said Janet Ruffin, chief nursing officer for Temecula Valley Hospital. “We went floor to floor passing out the milkshakes. I don’t think we had one person turn us down. This is a great treat for the nurses.”

Steak N’ Shake restaurant team members mixed hundreds of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry shakes and topped them off with whipped cream and cherries. Pechanga volunteers put the ice cream treats on ice and transported them to the community hospital where staff was already waiting to receive and pass them out to nurses. Pechanga dropped off milkshakes for dayshift and nightshift medical staff.