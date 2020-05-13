Tribe preps for post-COVID casino re-opening

San Diego, Calif-based Sycuan Casino Resort has created and implemented an extensive and aggressive health and sanitation program to safeguard guests, team members and the surrounding community. The new program outlines several new initiatives throughout the property to ensure a safe and healthy environment upon reopening.

One of the major initiatives in the new program includes a partnership with TruClean to apply its self-cleaning antimicrobial surface coating throughout Sycuan Casino Resort and Sycuan Market and gas station to create a safer experience for guests.

Additionally, Sycuan’s team will begin using thermal cameras for temperature detection for both guests and team members. All guests and team members are required to wear a face covering, and points of entry into the property will be limited to allow Sycuan’s security team to conduct a non-invasive temperature check. Team members or guests confirmed to have a temperature over 100.0°F will not be allowed entry to the property and will be asked to seek evaluation from their health care provider.

Guests will be directed to practice physical distancing with floor decals to display standing at least six feet away from people they have not traveled with while standing in lines, using elevators or moving around the property. Sycuan has also installed plexiglass shields in close-contact areas, such as casino cashiers, restaurant cashiers, Club Sycuan desks, VIP host stations and hotel check-in.

Additional safety and hygiene signage has been posted throughout the property outlining the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks, as well as reminders about proper health and hygiene practices in both front-of-house and back-of-house areas. Additional hand sanitizing stations have also been installed in driveways, reception areas, the casino floor, restaurants, elevator landings areas.

Table games will be limited to a max of three players per table, every other slot machine will be turned off for a safer distance between players and all slots and tables will be cleaned frequently.

Team members will also be required to use provided personal protective equipment (PPE) during their shifts and will be trained extensively on new health and sanitation protocols.

Sycuan’s health and sanitation program has been reviewed and approved by the Sycuan Gaming Commission (SGC), the agency charged by law as the primary regulator for the tribe’s gaming operation and ensuring the health and safety of patrons and team members.