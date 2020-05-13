LV casino launches #goodcleanfun initiative

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino’s commitment to clean was honored last month with the 2020 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award.

This designation is given to properties who have received the highest score of “A” for two consecutive years. Just 25 percent of all approved properties earn this AAA badge of cleanliness and Downtown Grand is the only property in Downtown Las Vegas to be awarded, according to a press release.

The award comes on the heels of the property’s #GoodCleanFun initiative which will be launched in conjunction with the hotel’s re-opening. Anchored by the housekeeping team and carried out by all departments, the effort will go beyond the call of duty in all front-of-house and back-of-house areas to ensure guests feel safe and stay safe in a post-pandemic world.