Re-examing casino internal branding in the time of COVID

A year ago, I asked readers of this column, “Does the employee experience reflect your brand?”

I noted that every year companies invest thousands, if not millions, of dollars in developing great branding (aka advertising), but seldom do they invest in the internal brand.

Moreover, the creation of remarkable guest experiences has practically become a religion in every industry. The thing that makes each of our brand experiences unique is our team members—they are the faces of our organizations and can set us apart from the competition.

As I write this, it has been estimated that over 650,000 casino gaming and resort team members have been impacted by the closure of property after property across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a shocking time for us all, but how we engage with our team members will determine if and how they return to their posts.

So, I ask you, “What makes you get out of bed on a Monday morning? What makes your team members do the same?” If it’s a paycheck, it is time to reassess your brand’s role in the life of team members.

For most workplaces, the combination of bulletin boards, newsletters, benefit posters and the occasional town hall meeting is believed to be the recipe for an internal brand; but a successfully developed, deployed and reinforced internal branding process can move you from a collection of employees to an army of brand ambassadors.

Internal branding is the process of connecting your team members to the external brand by reinforcing what it means and how they affect it. This process will have a significant impact because, at its core, internal branding is about the company and its workplace culture—what it values and what it does not.

THE IMPORTANCE OF INTERNAL BRANDING

When team members are not a part of our brands, our work as marketers only gets harder. Studies have shown that brand messages can reach 561 percent further when shared by employees than when via the brand channels, but a Gallup study showed only 27 percent of employees believed in their employers’ brands. Imagine if just 1 percent more of your team believed and shared your brand messages. What if you could get that to 30 percent or more?

Your goal in developing your internal brand is to transform team members into willing and enthusiastic brand ambassadors that will contribute to your brand’s success. Here are some steps to take: