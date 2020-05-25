WinStar World Casino and Resort to open May 27

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said WinStar World Casino and Resort will open at 25 percent of capacity 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our facilities remain safe places for our employees and patrons as we reopen,” said Gov. Anoatubby. “Therefore, our leadership team has developed a comprehensive plan with numerous levels of protection in place to protect the health of our employees and patrons. We continue closely monitoring the data and consulting health professionals in an effort to maintain the most effective containment measures available and minimize any possibility of resurgence.”

Gov. Anoatubby said preparations for reopening began weeks ago and include employee testing, alterations to facilities and employee training to ensure enhanced disinfecting protocols and safety procedures are implemented effectively.

“The health and well-being of our employees and patrons remained top of mind as we developed and worked through our extensive reopening plan,” said Chickasaw Nation Commerce Secretary Bill Lance. “We have conducted initial testing and screening on all employees, vendors and partners. Also, employees will undergo a screening protocol daily before reporting to work, and we will continue employee testing every two weeks using commonly accepted scientific methods for population sampling.”

In addition to extensive employee testing and screening, the gaming facilities will implement responsible distancing policies, enhanced cleaning protocols and will limit casino gaming floors to 25 percent of capacity. Additionally, casino personnel will check the temperatures of all patrons entering each facility and will deny entry to those with a confirmed temperature of 100.4°F or higher.

Guests and employees will be required to wear protective face coverings at all times. Casinos will be closed daily from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Restaurants and bars will reduce seating capacity to maintain six feet of distance between each seated group of guests.