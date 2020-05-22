New COVID-related casino products

Cleopatra Gold online game

» IGT PLAYDIGITAL

IGT PlayDigital has added the Cleopatra Gold game to its PlayRGS content library, enabling online operators in approved European gaming jurisdictions to entertain players with this highly anticipated theme.

The gilded game builds on the excitement of IGT’s Cleopatra game, one of the most widely known game themes of all time. Cleopatra Gold retains many of the same game mechanics, sounds and graphics that propelled the success of the original Cleopatra game, and introduces compelling new mechanics such as the Gold Spins feature that gives players a chance to earn multiple free respins as the game expands to two new reel windows. Visit www.igt.com for more info.

Online slot games

» SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier Scientific Games’ popular online slots on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites.

The recently launched games include 88 Fortunes, which is the most popular slot game on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey, as well as a player favorite at Rivers Casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, along with Spartacus, Starmania and Mad Monkey.

With the combination of beautiful Asian artwork and bonus features, 88 Fortunes is popular because of the bounty of winning opportunities it offers players, according to press materials. 88 Fortunes Fu Bat Jackpot feature offers four progressive levels with a Grand Jackpot possible. Players also enjoy the ability to trigger the free games feature that can also be retriggered. Visit www.scientificgames.com for more info.





Online slot games

» AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY

Ainsworth Game Technology has inked a long-term multichannel content agreement with Golden Nugget, a leading land-based and online gaming company in New Jersey.

As part of the agreement, Ainsworth will provide Golden Nugget online casino with a series of exclusive player-favorite slot titles.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Golden Nugget to provide world-class Ainsworth slot content to online and mobile casino players,” said Jason Lim, online general manager for Ainsworth. “We believe Golden Nugget players will be instantly familiar with our games and enjoy the experience of our top titles.” Visit www.agtslots.com for more info.

GableGUARDS

» GABLE COMPANY

To help customers feel comfortable to begin to play again, Gable is designing and building customizable dividers to help casinos reopen and continue the gaming and entertainment experience.

GableGUARDS effectively help in building a socially safe environment, shielding employees and customers as they interact and enjoy their gaming experience, according to a press release. The protection components are suitable for use on many styles of slot machines and gaming configurations including machines on standard slot bases, tall slant top machines, carousel games, built-in bar top machines and various table game formats. Visit www.gablecompany.com for more info.

Social protection products

» KGM

KGM has released a new Social Protection product line for the casino and gaming industry.

The Social Protection product line currently features sanitizing station endcaps and social protection panels for gaming devices and cashier kiosks. The sanitizing stations are designed to be mounted as endcaps to any slot bank. They will feature details such as compartments for protective gloves, antiseptic wipes, face masks, a designated space for mounting a bulk hand sanitizer dispenser, and an optional waste disposal bin. Visit www.kgmgaming.com for more info.

PROFILE: Engaged Nation unveils post-COVID-19 casino reopening action plan

Engaged Nation has launched its Welcome Back Bash for Cash—an innovative, interactive digital program specifically designed to address the critical need to engage players online and drive them back to properties upon reopening.

The award-winning digital engagement marketing firm developed this new promotional campaign in direct response to operators seeking a solution of how to re-engage and re-activate their players before and after this prolonged hiatus draws to a close, according to a press release.

“Our first thoughts are with everyone in the country who is affected—indirectly and directly—by the COVID-19 virus,” said Jerry Epstein, CEO of Engaged Nation. “At the same time, we understand that this challenging situation of closures will soon be followed by the need to jumpstart business at the appropriate time. We know our digital platform has never been more relevant. And given the deluge of marketing messages that will hit consumers when businesses begin to reopen, our online-to-on-floor solution is ideal. We just didn’t expect the demand would come so very quickly as eight properties have already signed up for the Welcome Back campaign in less than a week.”

Welcome Back Bash for Cash is built on the proprietary REACH platform that is scientifically designed to engage current, lapsed, and potential customers online daily, and then drive incremental property trips and revenue throughout a campaign. The turnkey promotion features a combination of interactive activities, games, and incentives, including a grand prize drawing customized for each unique client base.

The promotion has three configurations—a fully immersive daily participation website, an interactive e-mail campaign and an SMS program—that are affordably priced and all-inclusive in order to keep the staffing lift at properties to an absolute minimum.Visit www.engagednation.com for more info.

PROFILE: Acres 4.0 launches new cleaning and social distancing technology

Acres 4.0 has unveiled Clean Machine and Smart Space, two new technology products that provide players more safety and choice in slot machine and table game play.

According to press materials, Clean Machine automatically detects when customers finish each play session and instantly dispatches an employee to clean the gaming machine. A placard is placed on each cleaned machine to help players quickly find games that are ready for play. Clean Machine intelligently schedules handwashing hygiene breaks to keep employees safe and is readily adapted to table games.

Smart Space allows casinos to operate slot floors without removing gaming machines or chairs. When play begins at a gaming machine, adjacent machines, within a casino-defined social distance, are instantly disabled. When play ends, the surrounding machines are automatically enabled and the just-played machine is disabled until it is appropriately cleaned.

“Never in my half-century of gaming experience have casinos faced a threat as potentially disastrous as this COVID crisis,” said John Acres, founder of Acres 4.0. “But with effort, perseverance and innovation, I am convinced we can build an exciting, successful new future of fun and success. Our goal is to get people back to play—and work—in a safe, sustainable environment. We’re thrilled to offer Clean Machine and Smart Space as building blocks of that future.”

Clean Machine is built upon Acres 4.0’s successful Kai platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect service needs and automatically dispatches employees, through mobile technology, to fulfill them. Smart Space relies on Acres 4.0’s CyberMax and Foundation technologies that measure every aspect of gaming machine play while providing an open, secure backbone for cashless wagering solutions, loyalty bonusing, jackpots and harm minimization.

Visit www.acrescybermac.com for more info.

PROFILE: Synergy Blue games set for Nevada distribution

Synergy Blue’s arcade-style, skill-influenced platform and games have been approved for statewide distribution by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

After successful field trials at The Linq, The Palms and Red Rock casinos in Las Vegas, the company is ready to roll out their library of new takes on traditional casino games, and to bring “fun you can bet on” to gamers and gamblers across the state, according to a press release.

“This is a milestone that we’ve been working towards for a long time and a testament to the quality of our games, as well as to the talent we have across all areas of our company,” said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. “We’re very excited to gain approval in our home state of Nevada and we’re grateful to be able to contribute to local and industry recovery once these uncertain times have passed.”

Synergy Blue’s games are built differently from the core on the company’s patented HAWG (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform, which blends regulatory compliant, skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade and mobile-style play to provide engaging and unique casino entertainment for gamers and gamblers alike. Surrounded by new and evolving gaming styles, multiple demographics of gamblers are gravitating towards games that allow more thought, strategy or skill. Synergy Blue supplements traditional gambling options with a variety of game play and social gambling entertainment, providing gamblers with increased engagement and casinos with a unique way to increase their net revenue.

Synergy Blue’s games are currently available in a large format (40-inch) or a standard width (28-inch) slant top cabinet, and are offered in a single or multi-game configuration. Visit www.synergyblue.us for more info.