Winstar partners with Jani-King for COVID-19 disinfecting processes

Located on the state line between Texas and Oklahoma, WinStar World Casino and Resort is considered one of the largest gaming experiences in the world.

WinStar offers more than 8,500 electronic games and 100 tables games across a 369,370-square-foot gaming floor. The resort property also boasts the three-tower WinStar World Casino Hotel, two 18-hole golf courses, more than 20 dining concepts and a world-class entertainment venue.

As with many businesses affected by the outbreak of COVID-19, WinStar World Casino and Resort has experienced a temporary closure that began on March 16. Casino officials have used that down time to bring in Jani-King International for a complete cleaning and disinfecting of the entire property.

SPRAYING FOR SUCCESS

Jani-King’s disinfecting teams went to work immediately, donning proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and the latest technology including electrostatic sprayers. An EPA registered disinfectant with a virus kill time of one minute was used throughout the facility. This application method is highly effective because the disinfectant becomes positively charged when released from the electrostatic sprayer and therefor attaches itself to all sides of an object or surface.

Through the electrostatic spraying application process, large areas can be covered quickly, leading to effective disinfection of light switches, handrails, doorknobs, electronic gaming machines, dining surfaces and other high-frequency touch points in less time than it takes to manually spray and wipe down the facility.

BEING THOROUGH

At the WinStar World Casino Hotel, Jani-King’s team disinfected all guest rooms and suites. The process of ensuring all touchpoints were disinfected was verified using pre- and post-ATP (adenosine triphosphate) monitor testing.

After completing the rooms, Jani-King teams moved through the hotel’s public areas including bars, restaurants, lobbies, elite member desks, the spa, the fitness center, meeting rooms, public restrooms, the business center and drinking fountains. A focus was also placed on employee areas such as offices, printer locations, operator rooms, employee dining rooms and linen closets.

WinStar officials say strategic partnerships, like the one with Jani-King, enable WinStar World Casino and Resort to continue providing world-class gaming and entertainment in a safe and health-focused environment.

Jani-King International is one of the largest commercial cleaning franchise companies in the world. Through its network of more than 120 support offices, Jani-King franchisees provide cleaning and disinfecting services to businesses in all industries including gaming, hospitality, healthcare, government manufacturing, live entertainment, general business and more. For more information, visit www.janiking.com.