William Hill Adds Broadcaster Nick Luck to its Stable

William Hill announced Nick Luck as its new flat racing expert. The seven-time HWPA Broadcaster of the Year joins the brand’s stable of racing experts that include Rebecca Curtis, Sir AP McCoy and the Twiston-Davies', Nigel and Sam.

Luck, a regular part of Racing TV and NBC Sports' television coverage, will provide critical insights and tips on UK and U.S. racing. His content may be viewed every weekend on William Hill, and on itsTwitter page @willhillracing.

“We have seen a keen interest in U.S. racing during the lockdown, and we believe our customers will continue to enjoy it even when racing returns to the UK," said Liam McKee, head of sponsorship at William Hill. "Nick’s racing knowledge covers both sides of the pond, and we hope our customers find some luck when backing his selections.”