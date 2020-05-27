Caesars Entertainment confirms June 4 reopening for Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas

In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment Corporation confirmed that it will resume gaming and hospitality operations in Las Vegas at its Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas properties on Thursday, June 4. Additionally, the Company anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.

Both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. All offerings will operate in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines. The company will be suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the company anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along the LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.

“Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country’s continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so.”

Some offerings, including live entertainment, bars, spas, buffets and valet parking will not be resuming immediately. However, when these amenities are restored, they will be operated in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines. Caesars’ other Las Vegas properties and dining amenities are expected to reopen based on customer demand.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement the company’s previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which enhance the company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Management at both properties is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and will work to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars is also implementing a health screening program for all employees to determine which employees will be required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work, and thereafter will conduct employee temperature checks before every shift. Team members will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by the company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.